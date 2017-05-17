logo



HighlandTV: Championship Preview with Donegal’s Ryan McHugh

17 May 2017
by admin

Ryan McHugh is itching to get back to Championship action with Donegal this weekend.

The All Star from Kilcar has played in three consecutive Ulster Finals, part of the winning side in 2014 but he’s lost out in the last two.

This year’s provincial journey starts with Antrim on Sunday in Ballybofey and Ryan feels the build up with the introduction of more players to the squad has been very productive.

Watch Ryan look ahead to the championship quarter final with Oisin Kelly

 


or Listen to Ryan in discussion with Donegal Post Sport’s Editor Frank Craig..

Donegal v Antrim in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick’s Sports & Leisure, Letterkenny.

More Sport

HighlandTV: Championship Preview with Donegal’s Ryan McHugh

0
Ryan McHugh is itching to get back to Championship action with Donegal this weekend. The All Star from Kilcar has played in three consecutive Ulster Finals, part of the winning sid[...]
17 May 2017

Cockhill’s Jimmy Bradley named USL Player of the Month

0
Jimmy Bradley says ‘experience’ guided Cockhill Celtic to another Ulster Senior League and League Cup double this season. Cockhill became the first side to win the 4 Lanterns Ulste[...]
17 May 2017

Milford and District Adventure Race (MAD) to run this July

0
The Milford and District Adventure Race (MAD) will be held on Saturday the 22nd of July and details of the event have been released. It is the brainchild of “The Race” winner Marty[...]
17 May 2017

Antrim’s Matthew Fitzpatrick could face Donegal under appeal

0
The GAA’s Central Hearings Committee say that Antrim footballer Matthew Fitzpatrick has been handed a 48-week ban for giving false evidence. The Saffrons forward was before a[...]
16 May 2017

Phil Neville backing Seamus Coleman to return fitter and stronger

0
Seamus Coleman’s former Everton teammate Phil Neville has backed the Donegal man to come back from his injury fitter and stronger. The ex Sligo Rovers player has been ruled o[...]
16 May 2017

Today is deadline day for Joule Donegal International Rally entries

0
Entries for the 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally close this evening. There’s an online entry form to complete and you could be rolling over the start ramp of the bigges[...]
16 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit