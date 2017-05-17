HighlandTV: Championship Preview with Donegal’s Ryan McHugh

Ryan McHugh is itching to get back to Championship action with Donegal this weekend.

The All Star from Kilcar has played in three consecutive Ulster Finals, part of the winning side in 2014 but he’s lost out in the last two.

This year’s provincial journey starts with Antrim on Sunday in Ballybofey and Ryan feels the build up with the introduction of more players to the squad has been very productive.

Watch Ryan look ahead to the championship quarter final with Oisin Kelly



or Listen to Ryan in discussion with Donegal Post Sport’s Editor Frank Craig..

Donegal v Antrim in the Ulster Championship Quarter Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 4pm with Oisin Kelly and Declan Bonner in association with Brian McCormick’s Sports & Leisure, Letterkenny.