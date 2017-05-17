Harkin claims excessive bureaucracy is undermining LEADER

LEADER groups are in Dublin today for a meeting with Minister Heather Humphries at which the delay in allocating and spending money under the programme is being discussed.

The government recently changed the structure of LEADER to involve Local Enterprise Offices in the administration of the funding, with oversight from Pobail.

However, that’s led to claims of excessive bureaucracy, which is making it next to impossible in some cases to get projects approved.

Midlands North West MEP Marian Harkin says LEADER’s potential to maximise jobs and create economic activity in rural Ireland is being undermined as a result…………