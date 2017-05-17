Donegal motorists are reminded of the dangers of using a phone while driving

Donegal Road Safety Officer has urged people not to use their mobile phones whilst driving pointing out that distracted driving could be a factor in 20-30% of all collisions in Ireland.

Almost 28,000 people were detected holding a mobile phone while driving in 2016 and on average every day, 76 people are detected using their phones while driving.

Its estimated that driver distraction could be a contributory factor in over 1,400 fatal and injury collisions annually.

Donegal Road Safety Officer Brian O’Donnell says using your mobile when driving can be a killer: