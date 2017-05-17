logo



10 houses in Carrigans sold at auction for a total of 460,000 euro

17 May 2017
by News Highland

10 houses in Carrigans today sold at an Allsop Auction for 460 thousand euro.

Two of the properties are finished while the rest require internal finishes.

The price equates to 46 thousand euro per property with the winning bid being in the middle of the reserve.

Elsewhere a four bedroom semi detached home in Glencar, Letterkenny sold for 53 thousand euro while a four bedroom detached home in Killygordan sold for 75 thousand euro.

The auction, which included other Donegal properties, is continuing.

