Update: Full Capacity Protocol implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital this afternoon following a sharp rise in sick people awaiting admission.

It comes as the hospital was the most overcrowded in the country today with almost 40 people waiting for a bed.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today with significant numbers of patients awaiting admission to the hospital.

There were 39 patients awaiting admission at the hospital this morning according to the INMO – the highest figure in the country today.

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented and all efforts continue to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

Management at the hospital would like to advise people who are attending the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital that they can expect delays.

They would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department only in the case of real emergencies and they should contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Letterkenny University Hospital apologises to all patients and their families for any distress caused as a result of these delays.