Tierney expresses concern about Carnhill drugs raid

16 May 2017
A Derry councillor has expressed concern at how police conducted a drugs raid in the Carnhill area of the city on Sunday night last.

At one point, Cllr Brian Tierney says there were over 150 people gathered at the scene as police in boiler suits and masks searched a house. Police seized a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, forensic examinations are continuing.

At one point stones were thrown, but Cllr Tierney says community leaders moved quickly to quell any trouble.

He says police are entitled to carry out such searches, and has welcomed the prospect of drugs being taken out of circulation.

However, he says the way the raid was conducted could have been seen as provocative, and community liaison officers were not there to help ease potential tensions.

Cllr Tierney believes this was a mistake…………..

