logo



The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons got married

16 May 2017
by News Highland

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, tied the knot with his partner of 14 years this weekend.

Jim and art director Todd Spiewak married in the Rainbow Room in New York, according to Page Six.

Jim came out publicly in 2012, during an interview with the New York Times, when he confirmed that he was gay and in a long-term relationship. However in 2014, he reportedly said he was in no rush to tie the knot.

Last year when celebrating their anniversary, Parsons gushed on Instagram, “I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.”

 

Parsons is currently the world’s highest paid TV actor. According to Forbes magazine, the 44-year-old earned $25.5 million (£19.6 million) in the year to June 2016. He is also a two-time Emmy winner.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie

More Entertainment

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons got married

0
Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, tied the knot with his partner of 14 years this weekend. Jim and art director Todd Spiewak married in the Rainbow Room[...]
16 May 2017

One Direction fans are not happy that Liam Payne has ‘lost his British accent’

0
A lot of One Direction fans have been pretty vocal about their disgust at Liam Payne for supposedly losing his British accent.  The new dad appeared at a gig in LA over the weekend[...]
16 May 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
15 May 2017

Nicki Minaj is now setting up a charity to repay student debt

0
As we reported last week, Nicki Minaj managed to pay off close to $17,000 in student debts, tuition fees and so on for some of her most fervent fans. Not unsurprisingly, Minaj won [...]
15 May 2017

This video of a horse playing with squeaky rubber chicken is the best way to start your week

0
Who doesn’t want to see a horse play with a squeaky rubber chicken, we ask you? The video first appeared in January and is doing the rounds again via social media and is prob[...]
15 May 2017

Great live music, chat and features on the latest Weekend Edition

0
Don’t forget, The Weekend Edition is broadcast live every Saturday morning between 10am and 12 noon bringing you the best in music, chat and features. If you want to comment or sug[...]
13 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit