The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons got married

Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, tied the knot with his partner of 14 years this weekend.

Jim and art director Todd Spiewak married in the Rainbow Room in New York, according to Page Six.

Jim came out publicly in 2012, during an interview with the New York Times, when he confirmed that he was gay and in a long-term relationship. However in 2014, he reportedly said he was in no rush to tie the knot.

Last year when celebrating their anniversary, Parsons gushed on Instagram, “I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.”

Parsons is currently the world’s highest paid TV actor. According to Forbes magazine, the 44-year-old earned $25.5 million (£19.6 million) in the year to June 2016. He is also a two-time Emmy winner.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Story by Deirdre Molumby Entertainment.ie