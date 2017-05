Transport Minister Shane Ross is being urged to sanction a Donegal County Council application to have a number of roads in the county reclassified.

The council’s Roads and Transport Policy Committee says some local county roads need to be upgraded to regional status due to an increase in traffic, while the R238 in Inishowen should be upgraded to national status.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan has been outlining the need for the Minister to address the issue…………