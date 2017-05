A West-Galway TD believes there’s a serious lack of spending on rural projects.

Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv claims only a fraction of the money allocated for work in 2016 has been spent.

He’s also highlighting the fact that much of the money set aside for Leader has not been allocated, an issue highlighted last week by Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the funding must be used before it’s too late………….