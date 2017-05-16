LEO reviewing its policy on creative businesses after LYIT survey

Creative businesses in Donegal are keen to work together and collaborate on projects, and are keen to learn how they might do that.

That’s one of the key findings of a new survey conducted by final year marketing students at Letterkenny IT in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office.

The survey explored the opportunities for collaborative marketing approaches in Donegal’s creative sector, and also looked at the entrepreneurial nature of the creative sector in the county.

LYIT says it was a beneficial collaboration, and one they hope to build on in the future,” she said.

Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney says some very important information has emerged……

Picture – Students from LYIT who conducted a survey into the creative industries in Donegal, pictured with their lecturer Vicky O’Rourke and members of the Creative Coast Steering Committee.