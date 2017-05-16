logo



Doherty warns of phishing attempts as cyber security alert continues

16 May 2017
by News Highland

Two cyber security firms have suggested a North Korea-linked organisation is behind the attack that’s crippled compuer systems around the world.

Lazarus Group is thought to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014.

Here at home, the Cabinet will be briefed on the fallout from the virus later.

The HSE’s external IT networks will also remain offline today as a precaution.

The only confirmed case in Ireland so far is a HSE funded healthcare unit in County Wexford – which wasn’t connected to its main network.

Meanwhile, a Donegal councillor is urging the public to be cautious of so-called ‘phishing’ attempts.

Cllr Gary Doherty says he and others have received numerous reports of people in Donegal having been contacted by persons claiming to be working for Microsoft.

He is urging anyone who receives such a call to dismiss it completely………

More News

Police not looking for anyone else in relation to Fermanagh deaths

0
The PSNI are investigating the deaths of a 51-year-old woman and 55-year-old man in what’s being characterised in the media as a “murder suicide” near Maguiresbri[...]
16 May 2017

Roads SPC urges Minister Ross to reclassify a number of of roads

0
Transport Minister Shane Ross is being urged to sanction a Donegal County Council application to have a number of  roads in the county reclassified. The council’s Roads and T[...]
16 May 2017

Call grow for special recognition of Northern Ireland in Brexit talks

0
Calls for explicit recognition of the special status of Northern Ireland and the border counties are growing, with Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc Mac Sharry the latest to[...]
16 May 2017

Doherty warns of phishing attempts as cyber security alert continues

0
Two cyber security firms have suggested a North Korea-linked organisation is behind the attack that’s crippled compuer systems around the world. Lazarus Group is thought to h[...]
16 May 2017

Enda Kenny indicates time frame for stepping down as Fine Gael leader

0
The Taoiseach’s hinted he may announce plans to step down as Fine Gael leader this week. Enda Kenny was expected to make the announcement on Wednesday – sparking a lead[...]
15 May 2017

Donegal pupils presented with awards at annual Our World Irish Aid Awards Regional Final

0
Primary school pupils from Cloughfin National School were named Best Newcomer (Regional) and Scoil Naomh Fiachra, Illistrin were presented with a Special Distinction Award at today[...]
15 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit