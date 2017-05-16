Doherty warns of phishing attempts as cyber security alert continues

Two cyber security firms have suggested a North Korea-linked organisation is behind the attack that’s crippled compuer systems around the world.

Lazarus Group is thought to have targeted Sony Pictures in 2014.

Here at home, the Cabinet will be briefed on the fallout from the virus later.

The HSE’s external IT networks will also remain offline today as a precaution.

The only confirmed case in Ireland so far is a HSE funded healthcare unit in County Wexford – which wasn’t connected to its main network.

Meanwhile, a Donegal councillor is urging the public to be cautious of so-called ‘phishing’ attempts.

Cllr Gary Doherty says he and others have received numerous reports of people in Donegal having been contacted by persons claiming to be working for Microsoft.

He is urging anyone who receives such a call to dismiss it completely………