Championship Preview: Donegal Goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley

16 May 2017
by admin

Donegal Goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley challenges Dublin’s Eoghan O’Gara. Photo Geraldine Diver/Official Donegal GAA

The Ulster Championship starts for Donegal this Sunday against Antrim in Ballybofey.

Goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley is embarking on his second full season with the senior set up.

It was a roller coaster first championship in 2016 for Mark Anthony.

He was involved in the run to the Ulster Final only to suffer heartbreak in Clones.

In his Ulster debut last year against Fermanagh at MacCumhaill Park, he save a Sean Quigley penalty.

Mark has been talking about penalties and the championship to Tom Comack…

