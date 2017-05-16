Call grow for special recognition of Northern Ireland in Brexit talks

Calls for explicit recognition of the special status of Northern Ireland and the border counties are growing, with Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc Mac Sharry the latest to call for special status in the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

Deputy Mac Sharry says it’s vital to ensure that all aspects of the Good Friday Agreement are upheld.

Deputy Mac Sharry comments come following Michel Barnier’s address to the Dáil and Seanad last week.

He fears that border counties and the wider North West region could suffer the most and this must be recognised during the talks…………..