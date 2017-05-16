Backlog in State maternity benefit payments centered around staffing issues in Buncrana

It’s emerged that the on-going backlog in processing and payment of the State maternity benefit is centered around staffing issues in the department in Buncrana.

A number of women, both pregnant and who have already given birth, have spoken out about the ongoing delays with thousands waiting months before their claim is processed or receiving any payment at all.

Journalist with the Journal.ie Keenan Brennan has been speaking on today’s Shaun Doherty Show and says it could be another month before the issue is resolved: