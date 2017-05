There were 39 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 19 of them on Emergency Department trolleys and 20 in overflow areas and on the wards.

That was the highest figure in the country this morning, followed by the Mater in Dubllin on 37 and University Hospital Galway on 31.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 387 patients awaiting beds across the country this morning.