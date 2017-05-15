Shane Duffy named in Ireland squad for upcoming internationals

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has named a 38 man squad for next month’s international fixtures against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria.

There’s one new inclusion, with Burnley defender Kevin Long called up to the senior squad for the first time just a few weeks after making his first Premier League start.

Shane Duffy is also named despite not playing for the last two months.

The Derry man has been out of action due to a broken foot.

Among the other players to feature, Liam Kelly, Adam Rooney, Matt Doherty and John Egan.

Wes Hoolahan and Harry Arter are back in the squad after missing the Wales draw through injury.

However there’s no place for Cork City striker Sean Maguire despite his recent impressive form in the Airtricity League.

Ciaran Clarke and Seamus Coleman are not available due to injury.

Martin O’Neill’s side begin a busy schedule with a friendly against Mexico in New Jersey on June 1st, before welcoming Uruguay to the Aviva Stadium three days later.

Those games will act as preparation for the World Cup qualifier against Austria which takes place the following week on June 11th.