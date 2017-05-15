Pieta House to open in Letterkenny this morning

A long awaited resource for people contemplating taking their own lives, or affected by the death of a loved one who has done so, will be available in Donegal from this morning.

Pieta House North West will open in Letterkenny at 10 o’clock.

Pieta House provides a free, therapeutic approach to people who are in suicidal distress, and those who engage in self-harm. It’s the first such facility north of Galway, and will operate on a cross border basis.

In consultaion with Pieta House for over a year and a half, a local “Action for Hope” committee has worked with the organisation in formulating a plan to bring a centre to Donegal.

Danny Devlin is a spokesperson for Action for Hope………