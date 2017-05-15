logo



Joe McMahon calls time on inter county career

15 May 2017
by admin

Two-time All Ireland-winner Joe McMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 33-year old won three Ulster titles, as well as twice helping Tyrone lift the Sam Maguire.

In a statement released today, Joe said. “The combination of injuries over the last two years and the struggle to respond to treatment to gain the fitness required at this level has compelled me to call time on my inter-county career. I have pushed myself to the limits working closely with the Tyrone medical team but I have to accept the reality that it is my body which is saying it’s game over. Hopefully though, I will still be able to play with my club, Omagh St Enda’s.

I was very fortunate to have played with and against some of the greatest players to have graced the game and under one the GAA’s greatest managers, Mickey Harte. I am so indebted to those who helped me along the way- my wife Geraldine and I must mention my children Aoibhe, Anna and Joseph, my parents, family, friends and my club Omagh St Enda’s, my former schools Omagh CBS and St Conor’s P.S and St Mary’s College Belfast. I acknowledge the support of the Tyrone backroom teams and the friendship of Mickey Moynagh over the years. The GPA has also been a great help in time of need.

I can reflect now on the elements that make Tyrone such a passionate county for its football- the County Board, Club Tyrone and the loyal supporters with their families. I thank all of them for the generosity of their time and resources and for the brilliant memories shared.

I wish all my colleagues in the 2017 squad every success for the championship ahead. I say to them, enjoy all your days with Tyrone. There is no greater honour than pulling on the jersey.”

More Sport

Joe McMahon calls time on inter county career

0
Two-time All Ireland-winner Joe McMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county football. The 33-year old won three Ulster titles, as well as twice helping Tyrone lift the S[...]
15 May 2017

Harps Pascal Millien is granted work permit after long wait

0
Finn Harps F.C. has confirmed that Pascal Millien’s work permit has finally been granted but the Haitian born attacking midfielder will not be eligible to play until June 5th. It’s[...]
15 May 2017

Shane Duffy named in Ireland squad for upcoming internationals

0
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has named a 38 man squad for next month’s international fixtures against Mexico, Uruguay and Austria. There’s one new i[...]
15 May 2017

Institute boss considering future

0
Institute boss Kevin Deery is understood to be considering his future, according to today’s Derry News. The Derry club lost their promotion/relegation play-off in the Irish L[...]
15 May 2017

Derry side win 1-0 to 0-0 after row over ref

0
In Division One of the Derry football league, there was one particularly strange score. If finished Glenullin 0-0 Loup 1-0. It’s seems that that the hosts were not willing to play [...]
15 May 2017

Letterkenny Rovers captain and man of the match reflect on Knockalla Caravans Cup win

0
Letterkenny Rovers captain Darren McElwaine, and man of the match Paul McVeigh, have paid tribute to all in the club for the hard work during the season. The Knockalla Cup Final wi[...]
14 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit