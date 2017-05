The Taoiseach’s hinted he may announce plans to step down as Fine Gael leader this week.

Enda Kenny was expected to make the announcement on Wednesday – sparking a leadership contest, and a parliamentary party vote on June 7th.

But that was thrown into doubt when it was confirmed he’ll be away on a trade mission to three US cities in the first week of June.

But in a speech today Mr Kenny hinted he may only visit Chicago – allowing him to return early for the vote: