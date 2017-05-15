logo



Donegal registrations being invited for Heritage Week 2017

15 May 2017
by News Highland

Heritage and culture organisations are being urged to register events for Heritage Week, with the end of this month the closing date for registration.

Over 450,000 people are expected to participate in over 2,000 heritage events around the country during Heritage Week in August, last year saw over 100 events in Donegal.

This year National Heritage Week runs from the 19th to the 27th of August, with a particular emphasis on Natural Heritage.

Joseph Gallagher is Heritage Officer with Donegal County Council………..

 

