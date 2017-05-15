Derry side win 1-0 to 0-0 after row over ref

In Division One of the Derry football league, there was one particularly strange score. If finished Glenullin 0-0 Loup 1-0.

It’s seems that that the hosts were not willing to play under the referee that was in charge.

Glenullin refused to field. The referee threws up the ball to start.

Loup scored a goal and proceeded to walk off the field having been awarded the victory.

The official match report from the referee will be considered before any action is likely to be taken by the CCC.

The matter has attracted considerable interest. See here for more.