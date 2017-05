Derry based Global Equipment Spares Limited is more than doubling its workforce over the next three years as part of a strategy to grow its export sales six-fold.

With support from Invest Northern Ireland GES, which is located at Campsie Industrial Estate, is investing £1.9million to upgrade its facility, purchase new machinery and create 61 new jobs across a range of roles.

The Company’s sales director Barry O’Neill says it’s exciting times for the company: