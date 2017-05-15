Creed must appoint more marketing officials to counter Brexit threat – Mc Conalogue

A Donegal Deputy is called for more resources to open up new agri markets after Brexit.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says he’s been told there are only five officals in the Department’s market access unit, a figure he describes as ‘woefully inadequate’.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has criticised Minister Michael Creed for his allocation of limited resources to access new markets for Irish agri food products in response to Brexit.

Information received shows there is a dedicated market access unit comprising of five people.

The Fianna Fáil Agriculture Spokesperson says this is a woefully inadequate allocation in the face of one of the biggest economic challenges confronting the agri-sector in decades.

Deputy McConalogue says; a hard border and any potential return to customs controls would be catastrophic given that 40% of total Irish agri food exports go to the British market.