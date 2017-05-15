logo



Councillor urges visitors to respect Rossknowlagh Beach

15 May 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal councillor says a lack of bins at Rossknowlagh Beach may prompt people to bring their rubbish home.

Last week concerns were raised over the state Rossnowlagh beach was left in following a spate of good weather.

Reports of large amounts of litter being left by visitors angered locals in the area, prompting a community clean-up organised by Rossnowlagh Surf School.

Councillor Niamh Kennedy was one of those involved in the clean-up she says there was a great turnout with up to 40 volunteers taking part.

However, she says there is a clear message for visitors…………

 

More News

Pieta House to open in Letterkenny this morning

0
A long awaited resource for people contemplating taking their own lives, or affected by the death of a loved one who has done so, will be available in Donegal from this morning. Pi[...]
15 May 2017

Creed must appoint more marketing officials to counter Brexit threat – Mc Conalogue

0
A Donegal Deputy is called for more resources to open up new agri markets after Brexit. Deputy Charlie McConalogue says he’s been told there are only five officals in the Dep[...]
15 May 2017

Councillor urges visitors to respect Rossknowlagh Beach

0
A Donegal councillor says a lack of bins at Rossknowlagh Beach may prompt people to bring their rubbish home. Last week concerns were raised over the state Rossnowlagh beach was le[...]
15 May 2017

Gardai advise of technical issues with phone lines at Letterkenny Garda station

0
Due to technical issues with the phone lines at Letterkenny Garda Station, Gardai are advising if there is an emergency you are asked to call 999. Gardai apologise for any inconven[...]
14 May 2017

High staff turnover in Buncrana office blamed for delay in Maternity Benefit payments

0
The delay in Maternity Benefit payments has been attributed to a high staff turnover in the Department of Social Protections, Buncrana office. The office on McCarter’s Road d[...]
14 May 2017

85 year-old man threatened by intruders during aggravated burglary

0
Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was threatened in his home by intruders wearing balaclavas. Detective Constable Richard Donnell said the aggr[...]
14 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit