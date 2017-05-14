logo



Shaun Stewart wins Wild Atlantic Way Adventure Race

14 May 2017
by admin

The 2017 WAAR – Wild Atlantic Way Adverture Race took place out of Mullaghdeary on Saturday.

Almost 500 competitors took on the challenge in the third year of the event.

Shaun Stewart was the Overall winner ahead of Aidan Moreland while Siobhan Gallagher won the women’s category.

Organiser Charlie Boyle reflected back on another successful WAAR on Sunday Sport with Myles Gallagher…

 

2017 WAAR Results

First Overall and first male was Shaun Stewart,

Second Place Male was Aidan Moreland,

Third Place Male was Edward Harkin.

First Place Female was Siobhan Gallagher

Second Place Female was Paula Hegarty

And Third Place Female was Helen McCready

***

1st Male Team – 50 Shades Darker

1st Female Team – Mara Media Ladies

1st Mixed Team – Na Ceithearna Coille

1st Team (x2) – Team Kobelco

***

First Place Male Duathlon was Sean McCrudden

Second Place Male Duathlon was John Breslin

First Place Female Duathlon was Caitriona Gallagher

Second Place Female Duathlon was Kelly O’Donnell

First Duathlon Team – Gerry’s Team

***

First Overall and first Male on Sprint was Gavin Harris

Second Place Sprint Male was Paul McGonagle

Third Place Sprint Male was Anthony Gallagher

First Place Sprint Female was Noreen McGee

Second Place Sprint Female was Roisin Harkin

Third Place Sprint Female was Clare Quinn

More Sport

Brendan Boyce is targeting a strong performance at European Walking Cup

0
Race Walker Brendan Boyce competes for Ireland next weekend at the European Race Walking Cup in the Czech Republic. The Milford man is hoping to be in the mix at the head of the fi[...]
14 May 2017

Donegal All County League Results

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Sun, 14 May, Milford 2-7 V 1-7 Glenswilly St Michael’s 1-12 V 1-16 Kilcar Naomh Conáil 2-13 V 3-5 Four Masters Gaoth Dobhair 2-11 V 1-11 St Eunan[...]
14 May 2017

Ballybofey Utd win Brian McCormick Cup – Report & Reaction

0
Ballybofey United lifted the Brian McCormick Cup beating Rathmullan Celtic 1-0 in today’s final played at the Dry Arch Park. It was a late goal which gave the Ballybofey boys[...]
14 May 2017

Shaun Stewart wins Wild Atlantic Way Adventure Race

0
The 2017 WAAR – Wild Atlantic Way Adverture Race took place out of Mullaghdeary on Saturday. Almost 500 competitors took on the challenge in the third year of the event. Shau[...]
14 May 2017

Dan Tanui wins Lifford Strabnae Half Marathon – Full Results

0
Dan Tanui defended his Lifford Strabane Half Marathon title on Sunday. The Project Africa Athletics clubman came home in 1 hour and 6.16 minutes,finishing over a minute ahead of hi[...]
14 May 2017

Cricket Review – Mixed day for NW sides in Irish Senior Cup 1st Rd

0
In the opening round of games in the Irish Senior Cup on Saturday, there was four north west sides who tasted victory, Brigade, Bready and Coleriane at home and the big one in Dubl[...]
14 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit