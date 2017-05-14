Shaun Stewart wins Wild Atlantic Way Adventure Race

The 2017 WAAR – Wild Atlantic Way Adverture Race took place out of Mullaghdeary on Saturday.

Almost 500 competitors took on the challenge in the third year of the event.

Shaun Stewart was the Overall winner ahead of Aidan Moreland while Siobhan Gallagher won the women’s category.

Organiser Charlie Boyle reflected back on another successful WAAR on Sunday Sport with Myles Gallagher…

2017 WAAR Results

First Overall and first male was Shaun Stewart,

Second Place Male was Aidan Moreland,

Third Place Male was Edward Harkin.

First Place Female was Siobhan Gallagher

Second Place Female was Paula Hegarty

And Third Place Female was Helen McCready

***

1st Male Team – 50 Shades Darker

1st Female Team – Mara Media Ladies

1st Mixed Team – Na Ceithearna Coille

1st Team (x2) – Team Kobelco

***

First Place Male Duathlon was Sean McCrudden

Second Place Male Duathlon was John Breslin

First Place Female Duathlon was Caitriona Gallagher

Second Place Female Duathlon was Kelly O’Donnell

First Duathlon Team – Gerry’s Team

***

First Overall and first Male on Sprint was Gavin Harris

Second Place Sprint Male was Paul McGonagle

Third Place Sprint Male was Anthony Gallagher

First Place Sprint Female was Noreen McGee

Second Place Sprint Female was Roisin Harkin

Third Place Sprint Female was Clare Quinn