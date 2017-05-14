Shaun Stewart wins Wild Atlantic Way Adventure Race

The 2017 WAAR – Wild Atlantic Way Adverture Race took place out of Mullaghdeary on Saturday.
Almost 500 competitors took on the challenge in the third year of the event.
Shaun Stewart was the Overall winner ahead of Aidan Moreland while Siobhan Gallagher won the women’s category.
Organiser Charlie Boyle reflected back on another successful WAAR on Sunday Sport with Myles Gallagher…
2017 WAAR Results
First Overall and first male was Shaun Stewart,
Second Place Male was Aidan Moreland,
Third Place Male was Edward Harkin.
First Place Female was Siobhan Gallagher
Second Place Female was Paula Hegarty
And Third Place Female was Helen McCready
***
1st Male Team – 50 Shades Darker
1st Female Team – Mara Media Ladies
1st Mixed Team – Na Ceithearna Coille
1st Team (x2) – Team Kobelco
***
First Place Male Duathlon was Sean McCrudden
Second Place Male Duathlon was John Breslin
First Place Female Duathlon was Caitriona Gallagher
Second Place Female Duathlon was Kelly O’Donnell
First Duathlon Team – Gerry’s Team
***
First Overall and first Male on Sprint was Gavin Harris
Second Place Sprint Male was Paul McGonagle
Third Place Sprint Male was Anthony Gallagher
First Place Sprint Female was Noreen McGee
Second Place Sprint Female was Roisin Harkin
Third Place Sprint Female was Clare Quinn