Rovers land the Knockalla Caravans Cup – post match reaction from the managers

Letterkenny Rovers beat Glengad United 3-0 at Maginn Park to win the Knockalla Caravans Cup Final.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from Brian McVeigh and Paul McVeigh in the third quarter put them on the path to victory and Steve Okakpo added the third in the 90th minute.

Rovers boss Eamonn McCauley was naturally delighted to see his side end the season on a high with a trophy…

It was a disappointing outcome for the Inishowen side who went into the game chasing a treble having already landed the Inishowen Premier League title and the Ulster Junior Cup.

Manager Shane Byrne expressed his thoughts afterwards….

Photo of Eamonn McConigley by Stephen Doherty.