Pieta House North West to open in Letterkenny tomorrow

Pieta House North West will open its doors in Letterkenny tomorrow morning, an announcement much welcomed by the local community.

Pieta House has a vision of establishing a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-harm and acceptance.

The centre will service the whole North West in providing help to those experiencing suicidal ideation, who have been bereaved by suicide or who are engaging in self-harm.

Tom McEvoy, Pieta House National Funding and Advocacy Officer, has been working on the project from the outset: