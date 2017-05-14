logo



McCormick & Moynihan win Donegal Forest Rally – Report & Reaction

14 May 2017
by admin

Donegal Forestry Rally winners – David Moynihan and Marty McCormick

The latest round of the Valvoline National Forestry Championship seen the contenders make their way to Donegal on Saturday.

Clerk of the Course Johnny Baird had laid out a challenge route for the competitors in the south of the county as the forestry roads through up some speculator action for the rally fans.

It turned out to be a good day for Marty McCormcik and David Moynihan who cruised to victory in a welcome break away from their British Championship commitments.

Oisin Kelly has a run down on the top ten finishers…

More Sport

Brendan Boyce is targeting a strong performance at European Walking Cup

0
Race Walker Brendan Boyce competes for Ireland next weekend at the European Race Walking Cup in the Czech Republic. The Milford man is hoping to be in the mix at the head of the fi[...]
14 May 2017

Donegal All County League Results

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Sun, 14 May, Milford 2-7 V 1-7 Glenswilly St Michael’s 1-12 V 1-16 Kilcar Naomh Conáil 2-13 V 3-5 Four Masters Gaoth Dobhair 2-11 V 1-11 St Eunan[...]
14 May 2017

Ballybofey Utd win Brian McCormick Cup – Report & Reaction

0
Ballybofey United lifted the Brian McCormick Cup beating Rathmullan Celtic 1-0 in today’s final played at the Dry Arch Park. It was a late goal which gave the Ballybofey boys[...]
14 May 2017

Shaun Stewart wins Wild Atlantic Way Adventure Race

0
The 2017 WAAR – Wild Atlantic Way Adverture Race took place out of Mullaghdeary on Saturday. Almost 500 competitors took on the challenge in the third year of the event. Shau[...]
14 May 2017

Dan Tanui wins Lifford Strabnae Half Marathon – Full Results

0
Dan Tanui defended his Lifford Strabane Half Marathon title on Sunday. The Project Africa Athletics clubman came home in 1 hour and 6.16 minutes,finishing over a minute ahead of hi[...]
14 May 2017

Cricket Review – Mixed day for NW sides in Irish Senior Cup 1st Rd

0
In the opening round of games in the Irish Senior Cup on Saturday, there was four north west sides who tasted victory, Brigade, Bready and Coleriane at home and the big one in Dubl[...]
14 May 2017

