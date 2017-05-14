McCormick & Moynihan win Donegal Forest Rally – Report & Reaction

The latest round of the Valvoline National Forestry Championship seen the contenders make their way to Donegal on Saturday.

Clerk of the Course Johnny Baird had laid out a challenge route for the competitors in the south of the county as the forestry roads through up some speculator action for the rally fans.

It turned out to be a good day for Marty McCormcik and David Moynihan who cruised to victory in a welcome break away from their British Championship commitments.

Oisin Kelly has a run down on the top ten finishers…