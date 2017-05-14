logo



Letterkenny Rovers win Knockalla Caravans Cup

14 May 2017
by admin

Letterkenny Rovers won the Knockalla Caravans Senior Cup Final by beating Glengad United 3-0 at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

After a closely fought first half Rovers pounced twice in a three minute spell in the second half to pave the way for victory.

Rovers then broke the deadlock in the 59th minute through Brian McVeigh who drilled it low and hard into the bottom right hand corner.

Brian McVeigh then played in the ball for his brother Paul to meet and head home the second.

Terence Doherty forced Rory Kelly into a decent save after that but Rovers held on to win with Steve Okakpu adding the third in the 90th minute.

 

