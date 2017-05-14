Letterkenny Rovers captain and man of the match reflect on Knockalla Caravans Cup win

Letterkenny Rovers captain Darren McElwaine, and man of the match Paul McVeigh, have paid tribute to all in the club for the hard work during the season.

The Knockalla Cup Final win over Glengad United was some consolation for the the Cathedral Town club who had given the Ulster Senior League a real shot this season.

Captain Darren McElwaine spoke to Highland Radio after the win in Maginn Park…….

Man of the match Paul McVeigh said the team was delighted to get the win a year on from the disappointment of losing the FAI Intermediate Cup at the Aviva Stadium.