League of Ireland Review with Kevin McHugh

After the latest round of games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Finn Harps have dropped to the bottom of the table.

Ollie Horgan’s men lost 3-0 to Bray Wanderers on Friday night and with the sides around them picking up points, it’s the Ballybofey club that is rooted to the bottom of the standings.

Derry City remain fourth after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Market’s Fields with Limerick while at the top, Cork City dropped their first points of the campaign, drawing 1-1 with Galway Utd.

Former Finn Harps and Derry City striker Kevin McHugh has been giving his thoughts on the current situation in the Premier Division with Myles Gallagher…