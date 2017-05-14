logo



High staff turnover in Buncrana office blamed for delay in Maternity Benefit payments

14 May 2017
by News Highland

The delay in Maternity Benefit payments has been attributed to a high staff turnover in the Department of Social Protections, Buncrana office.

The office on McCarter’s Road deals with processing maternity claims.

There are currently nearly 3000 claims waiting to be processed with 1,300 of those women already on maternity leave.

In a statement, the Department of Social Protection said:

‘The delays are temporary and have been caused by a combination of staffing and operational issues. The Department has recently experienced a high turnover of staff in our Buncrana office which processes maternity claims. We have also experienced challenges in recruiting replacement staff and once recruited it takes time for staff to be fully trained. In relation to the operational issues, a new IT system has recently been introduced and has taken time to bed in fully.’

Since February there have been delays with some women on maternity leave waiting 3 or 4 weeks to receive a maternity benefit payment.

The Department say they recognise this and that the delay is unacceptable.

More News

High staff turnover in Buncrana office blamed for delay in Maternity Benefit payments

0
The delay in Maternity Benefit payments has been attributed to a high staff turnover in the Department of Social Protections, Buncrana office. The office on McCarter’s Road d[...]
14 May 2017

85 year-old man threatened by intruders during aggravated burglary

0
Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was threatened in his home by intruders wearing balaclavas. Detective Constable Richard Donnell said the aggr[...]
14 May 2017

Pieta House North West to open in Letterkenny tomorrow

0
Pieta House North West will open its doors in Letterkenny tomorrow morning, an announcement much welcomed by the local community. Pieta House has a vision of establishing a world w[...]
14 May 2017

PSNI appeal for witnesses to road traffic collision

0
Police investigating a road traffic collision on the Caw Roundabout in Derry on Tuesday 2 May are appealing for witnesses. The collision involving a motorcycle and a white Citreon [...]
13 May 2017

HSE has cut off its networks from external use amid NHS cyber attack

0
The HSE has taken measures to protect its I.T. network amid a major cyber attack which is affecting up to 100 countries around the world. The “Wannacry” ransomware lock[...]
13 May 2017

‘Secret Peacemaker’ Brendan Duddy has passed away

0
The ‘Secret Peacemaker,’ Brendan Duddy has died at the age of 82. The Derry businessman had been unwell following a stroke some years ago and was taken to hospital earl[...]
13 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit