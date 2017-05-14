Donegal All County League Results

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 14 May,
Milford 2-7 V 1-7 Glenswilly
St Michael’s 1-12 V 1-16 Kilcar
Naomh Conáil 2-13 V 3-5 Four Masters
Gaoth Dobhair 2-11 V 1-11 St Eunan’s
Dungloe V Bundoran
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 14 May,
Malin 1-5 V 5-18 Termon
Glenfin 0-10 V 0-9 Ardara
Buncrana 4-10 V 2-14 Cloughaneely
Killybegs 0-15 V 3-13 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Naomh Columba 0-9 V 2-15 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 13 May,
Letterkenny Gaels 0-13 V 1-11 Red Hughs
St Naul’s 1-15 V 0-10 Naomh Ultan
Moville 0-12 V 0-12 Downings
Burt V Naomh Bríd
Fanad Gaels 0-12 V 0-6 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 13 May,
Na Rossa 5-11 V 2-14 Urris
Naomh Colmcille 3-8 V4-7 Convoy
Robert Emmets 2-10 V 1-11 Naomh Pádraig Lifford
Carndonagh 3-3 V 0-9 Naomh Pádraig Muff
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 13 May,
Naomh Columba V Glenswilly
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-7 V 6-11 Naomh Conáil
St Eunan’s 2-5 V 1-10 Pettigo
Ardara 2-3 V 1-13 Glenfin