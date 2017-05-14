logo



Donegal All County League Results

14 May 2017
AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 14 May,

Milford 2-7 V 1-7 Glenswilly

St Michael’s 1-12 V 1-16 Kilcar

Naomh Conáil 2-13 V 3-5 Four Masters

Gaoth Dobhair 2-11 V 1-11 St Eunan’s

Dungloe V Bundoran

 

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 14 May,

Malin 1-5 V 5-18 Termon

Glenfin 0-10 V 0-9 Ardara

Buncrana 4-10 V 2-14 Cloughaneely

Killybegs 0-15 V 3-13 Sean Mac Cumhaill

Naomh Columba 0-9 V 2-15 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 13 May,

Letterkenny Gaels  0-13 V 1-11 Red Hughs

St Naul’s 1-15 V 0-10 Naomh Ultan

Moville 0-12 V 0-12 Downings

Burt V Naomh Bríd

Fanad Gaels  0-12 V 0-6 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 13 May,

Na Rossa 5-11 V 2-14 Urris

Naomh Colmcille 3-8 V4-7  Convoy

Robert Emmets 2-10 V 1-11 Naomh Pádraig Lifford

Carndonagh 3-3  V 0-9 Naomh Pádraig Muff

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 13 May,

Naomh Columba V Glenswilly

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-7 V 6-11 Naomh Conáil

St Eunan’s 2-5 V 1-10 Pettigo

Ardara 2-3 V 1-13 Glenfin

