Race Walker Brendan Boyce competes for Ireland next weekend at the European Race Walking Cup in the Czech Republic.

The Milford man is hoping to be in the mix at the head of the field and in contention for a medal.

Brendan told Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport what he wants to achieve at the race, he also outlined how his training has been going and how pleasing it is to have the 50k on the schedule for the Toyko 2020 Olympic Games…