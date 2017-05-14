logo



85 year-old man threatened by intruders during aggravated burglary

14 May 2017
by News Highland

Detectives in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was threatened in his home by intruders wearing balaclavas.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said the aggravated burglary took place on Friday night last in the Coshquin area of the city between 10pm and 10:30pm.

A man and woman both wearing balaclavas entered the property in the Maple Road area and confronted an 85 year-old male in the doorway of a bathroom, threatening him with a screwdriver and demanding money.

The victim was forced into the bathroom where the female held him as the male searched the rest of the house.

The pair made off with a sum of cash and the resident’s mobile phone after pulling out the property’s landline telephone cable.

The victim, who was unable to raise the alarm until the following morning, was left very shaken but was physically uninjured.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.

Councillor Eric McGinley further appeals to anyone with any information to come forward:

