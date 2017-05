Finn Harps attacking midfielder Caolan McAleer is hoping that the Donegal club can end their goals drought soon.

Harps have lost their last four games – and failed to score in any of them.

Their latest defeat was a 3-0 set-back against Bray Wanderers.

McAleer, who has been one of the stars for Harps this season, knows they have to pick themselves up, and that starts with next week’s game away to Galway United.