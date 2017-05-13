logo



Water outages in Stranorlar calls for immediate action – Councillor McGowan

13 May 2017
by News Highland

A Donegal County Councillor has called for action following significant water outages in Stranorlar.

It’s understood that Irish Water notified customers yesterday morning that the utility was working to repair one burst however there have been reports of another burst occuring in the area last night.

Dunwiley, Greenfields, Backleas, Balnaglack and surrounding areas are said to have been the worst affected with people without an adequate water supply for most of yesterday.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says this is happening all too often and an inadequate water supply to residents in this day and age is completely unacceptable:

