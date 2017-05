Police investigating a road traffic collision on the Caw Roundabout in Derry on Tuesday 2 May are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a white Citreon C3 took place at around 3.15pm.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 80s, was knocked off his bike and sustained a number of injuries including a fractured pelvis.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Strand Road Police Station on the non-emergency number 101.