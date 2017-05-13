logo



Institute miss out on promotion after losing play-off

13 May 2017
by News Highland

Institute’s bid to gain promotion to the Irish League’s Premier Division is over after they lost 4-1 away to Carrick Rangers in the promotion/relegation play-off.

That meant that they were beaten 5-2 on aggregate.

Having been held to a 1-1 draw at home in the first leg, the Derry side had to score to have any chance of progressing.

But they fell behind to a Kyle McVey’s strike after just 11 minutes.

However, a minute later Sammy Morrow got the equaliser to give them real hope.

But a deflected Steven McCullough free-kick saw Carrick go in leading 2-1 at the interval.

Two second-half Declan ‘Fabio’ O’Brien goals paved the way for a home win as Carrick preserve their top flight status.

Institute’s Mark Scoltock was shown a red card for a foul that resulted in a late penalty and the final goal.

Meanwhile, Ballymena beat Glenavon 2-1 to win the Europa League play-off game.

