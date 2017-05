Finn Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty feels that Harps are playing better than some of the recent scorelines might suggest.

The Donegal club slipped to their fourth defeat in a row as they lost 3-0 to Bray Wanderers.

They now sit bottom of the Premier Division.

Hegarty says they will now have to prepare for the important games against Galway United and St. Patrick’s Athletic in the next fortnight.

He gave his post match reaction to Diarmaid Doherty.

Photo: Stephen Doherty.