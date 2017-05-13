HighlandTV: Donegal Minor Manager Shaun Paul Barrett on Ulster opener with Antrim

Donegal begin their defence of the Ulster Minor title on Sunday week May 21st against Antrim in Ballybofey.

With must underage squads, there is big changes year on year and that is very much the case with the current Donegal minor side.

Just one player, Captain Peader Mogan, was a starter from last year’s provincial winning side.

There wasn’t to be another Minor League title but Donegal did win the shield competition.

Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the start of the minor championship with Donegal Manager Shaun Paul Barrett….

