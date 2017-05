Ireland’s Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have won a gold in the B Tandem Time Trial event at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Italy.

London-based Dunlevy, whose father hails from Mountcharles, landed a gold and silver at the Paralympics in Rio in 2016, and is a regular visitor to Donegal.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are the reigning Paralympic Champions.