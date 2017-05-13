Business Watch scheme to be established following spate of break-ins in Carndonagh

It’s been confirmed that Carndonagh Gardai are currently in the process of setting up a Business Watch scheme for the town and surrounding area.

The move follows a spate of break-ins in numerous premises there in recent months with Carolinas Hair and Make Up the latest target earlier this week.

Local Councillor Albert Doherty has been speaking to local Gardai who say they are actively organising a scheme with a view of rolling it out soon.

Although details of the scheme have not yet been released, he’s hopeful that it will in some way ease the minds of residents: