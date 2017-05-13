logo



Business Watch scheme to be established following spate of break-ins in Carndonagh

13 May 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that Carndonagh Gardai are currently in the process of setting up a Business Watch scheme for the town and surrounding area.

The move follows a spate of break-ins in numerous premises there in recent months with Carolinas Hair and Make Up the latest target earlier this week.

Local Councillor Albert Doherty has been speaking to local Gardai who say they are actively organising a scheme with a view of rolling it out soon.

Although details of the scheme have not yet been released, he’s hopeful that it will in some way ease the minds of residents:

More News

‘Secret Peacemaker’ Brendan Duddy has passed away

0
The ‘Secret Peacemaker,’ Brendan Duddy has died at the age of 82. The Derry business man had been unwell following a stroke some years ago and was taken to hospital ear[...]
13 May 2017

Number of actions agreed on to address anti-social behaviour and under-age drinking in Derry

0
A Multi-Agency group have met at the Council offices in Derry to discuss on-going concerns and issues with anti-social behaviour caused by underage drinking across the City and Dis[...]
13 May 2017

Business Watch scheme to be established following spate of break-ins in Carndonagh

0
It’s been confirmed that Carndonagh Gardai are currently in the process of setting up a Business Watch scheme for the town and surrounding area. The move follows a spate of b[...]
13 May 2017

Water outages in Stranorlar calls for immediate action – Councillor McGowan

0
A Donegal County Councillor has called for action following significant water outages in Stranorlar. It’s understood that Irish Water notified customers yesterday morning tha[...]
13 May 2017

Council urged to introduce traffic calming measures at Donegal schools

0
  There are renewed calls on Donegal County Council to urgently introduce road traffic calming measures in two notorious speeding blackspots in the Stranorlar Municipal Distri[...]
12 May 2017

Varadkar visits Maternity Benefit section of Social Protection in Buncrana

0
  Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar visited the Department’s Maternity Benefit processing section in Buncrana during a scheduled constituency visit to Donegal today.[...]
12 May 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit