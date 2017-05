Rory Gallagher and Donegal send a Thank You to New York GAA County Board and Donegal NY GAA Club

Donegal recently spent a number of days in New York on a break away for the team and a fund raising trip.

Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher has thank all those involved stateside for such a big effort they put in to make the trip so successful.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke with the Donegal Manager this week where he expressed his graditude and thanks on behalf of the team and Donegal County Board…

The Donegal County Board also released a statement thanking everyone involved (see below).

On behalf of the Donegal Senior Football Team, Management and County Committee, we would like to thank those that helped make our recent trip to New York a wonderful experience for all who travelled.

Thanks to Laurence Mc Grath, Chairman of the New York County Board and Keelan Mc Laughlin, Chairman of Donegal NY for pushing the idea and putting the plans in place to make it happen. I hope you enjoyed having us as your guests. Thanks also to Simon Gillespie, New York Games Development Officer for organising our week-long visit and the huge planning you put in over the past few months.

We owe the Donegal NY club a huge debt of gratitude for their part in both organising a first-ever Golf Outing on our behalf in New York and for the role you played in making the trip the great success that it was. The committee who worked so hard was excellently led by Marty Moss and included Keelan Mc Laughlin, Rory Sweeney, Pat Mc Gill, Ronan Mc Feely, James Mc Fadden, Declan Gallagher, Michelle Comer, Mary Grant, Anton Diver, Earl Gallagher & Mark Mc Clafferty. Thank you so much.

Our thanks as well to Ned Devine’s, The Heritage, Moriarty’s Bar & Restaurant and Beer Authority for your hospitality and generosity.

To all those that supported the fundraising draw, played in the golf outing, bought auction items, donated prizes or supported the trip in any way from home, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other areas, we appreciate it so much.

We had a tremendous week and look forward to the summer now with your continued support.

Coiste Condae Dhún na nGall & the Donegal Senior Football Team.