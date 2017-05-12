New breakthrough in penalty points legislation to get underway in June

New protocols closing the loophole which saw some people avoiding penalty points will be in place for the 1st of June.

Replying to Dail questions from Deputy Tommy Broughan, the Justice Minister said the law to allow this happen passed through the Seanad yesterday, and the bill has gone to the President to be signed.

New software is being implemented to facilitate payment of Fixed Charge Notices, and procedures are being put in place to reduce the number of cases going to court.

The breakthrough has been welcomed by PARC Chairperson Susan Grey: