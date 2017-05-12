MICA issue raised in Dail again as key report remains unpublished

A Donegal Deputy says the on-going delay in the publication of the Expert Panel report on the mica block issue in completely unacceptable.

Thousands of homeowners in the county are thought to be affected by the issue with their homes effectively crumbling around them.

They are eagerly awaiting its publication to determine if there are provisions for a redress scheme contained in it.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue raised the issue in the Dail last evening with Minister of State Catherine Byrne who was taking questions on behalf of the Housing Minister……..