Mc Gowan wants works on Twin Towns Main Street to be done next year

More upgrade works are planned for Ballybofey and Stranorlar’s Main Street.

This week, preparatory investigation works are taking place in the area, with Donegal County Council looking at the need for the road to be relaid, and Irish Water looking at proposals for a new sewerage line and other services.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says there will be a push from Council on the TII to have the project included in its Capital Works plan next year.

He says the road is in a dreadful state and must be addressed as soon as possible………