Latest victim of Carndonagh crime spree had wondered if her business ‘would be next’

The owner of the latest businesses to be targeted by criminals in the Carndonagh says before the break in she often thought ‘will it be me next’.

At around 5am yesterday morning Carolina’s Hair and Make Up was broken into and money stolen, gardai are investigating and appealing for witnesses.

The shop is back open for business again today.

It is the latest in a series of break ins in the area with business owners wondering if they will be the criminals next victims.

Carolina says that more Garda patrols in the area would be reassuring: