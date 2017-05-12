Irish Water suggest restrictions may be put in place due to historically low water levels

Irish Water has reiterated its request to consumers living in County Donegal to conserve and minimise water usage for the foreseeable future due to the unseasonably dry weather conditions resulting in historically low water levels for this time of year.

Consumers connected from both the Lough Colm source which serves the Milford, Kerrykeel, Rathmullan, and Ramelton areas, and also the Lough Fad source which serves Quigley’s Point, Redcastle, Moville and part of Greencastle are asked to conserve as much water as possible and to report any leaks to Irish Water.

Despite light rainfall falling today and the forecast for some further rainfall through the remainder of May, Irish Water advise that it will not be sufficient to fill the above sources which remain at critically low levels.

The utility has implemented its major incident plan which, in conjunction with Donegal County Council, they are undertaking works to reduce the impact on customers. However, Irish Water has advised that night or day time restrictions may need to be introduced.

With demand on water supplies expected to increase significantly over the summer months, Irish Water and Donegal County Council are continuing to look for and repair leaks on the public water networks to reduce leakage.