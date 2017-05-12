Illies Celtic go clear in North West Women’s Super League

North West Women’s Super League Results – Thursday 11th May.
Bonagee United 0 Illies Celtic 2 (Paula McGrory, Michelle McDaid)
Carndonagh FC 0 Lagan Harps 8 (Branagh Gallagher 4, Zoe Green 2, Amy Boyd, Paula Valles)
Greencastle 6 Moville Celtic 1 (Sarah Faulkner 3, Sarah Jane McDonald 2, Aisling McDermott for Greencastle)
Rasheney 3 Swilly Rovers 0 (Danielle Gordon 2, Leanna Devlin)
|NW Women’s Super League
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|Illies Celtic
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|9
|Greencastle FC
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|5
|11
|6
|Bonagee United
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|6
|Lagan Harps
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|6
|Rasheney FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|Clonmany Shamrocks
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|-6
|3
|Moville Celtic
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|Carndonagh FC
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Swilly Rovers
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|12
|-11
|0
Branagh Gallagher (Lagan Harps_ 6
Deborah Kerrigan (Bonagee United) 6
Michelle McDaid (Illies Celtic) 6
Sarah Faulkner (Greencastle FC) 5
Sarah Jane McDonald (Greencastle FC) 5
Zoe Green (Lagan Harps) 4